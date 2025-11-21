KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called 16 witnesses to facilitate its investigation into a bribery case against enforcement officers, accused of fast-tracking applications for foreign nationals in the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK).

According to a source, MACC is still identifying the company agents involved, with the investigation paper expected to be completed by mid-December.

“The investigation focuses on offences under Sections 16 and 17 of the MACC Act 2009, which cover the soliciting or accepting of bribes, and the offering or giving of bribes, respectively.

“In addition, investigations are being conducted under Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009, concerning the possession of property obtained from MACC Act offences, and Section 165 of the Penal Code, which addresses public servants receiving valuable items without consideration from persons involved in official dealings with them,” the source said.

On November 12, the MACC Intelligence Division detained 10 enforcement agency officers and one retired officer from the same agency in Ops Bleach on suspicion of accepting bribes to expedite applications for foreign nationals in the country to gain legal status as migrant workers under the RTK programme.

Ops Bleach is a follow-up operation by the MACC aimed at dismantling counter-setting syndicates at the country’s entry points.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin, when contacted, confirmed the information. — Bernama