KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Education Ministry’s first floating school on Tasik Banding near Gerik, Perak, is being positioned as a way to improve access to schooling for Orang Asli children living in remote settlements, Minister Fadhlina Sidek said today.

She said the initiative, launched under the ministry’s Special Programme (ProKhas) last month, is meant to serve as a community-based alternative for students who live far from formal schools, according to a Bernama report published today.

“Alhamdulillah, the response has been very positive so far. We are still working to bring more children from the interior to join,” she told reporters during a visit to the floating facility.

“When they see their friends attending school, we hope their interest will grow.”

Fadhlina said the ministry was trying to address long-standing barriers that keep Orang Asli children out of the classroom, noting that the floating school was intended to offer a closer and more flexible learning environment.

“This is where our commitment begins to ensure no child is left behind,” she added.

The minister said teaching at the centre is tailored for mixed-age groups, with teachers using differentiated instruction to accommodate varying literacy levels.

Teacher Muhammad Syauqi Zainal Abidin teaching Orang Asli pupils during the a special programme at the Lake Banding floating school in Gerik recently. — Bernama pic

Students are divided into junior and senior groups before undergoing assessments to map out their learning pace.

The ministry views the model as a long-term effort rather than a temporary pilot, she said.

Teacher Muhammad Syauqi Zainal Abidin, who is based there, said the programme involves students from Kampung Charuk Bus, Kampung Tebang and Kampung Chiong.

Since launching on October 13, it has enrolled 47 children aged six to 16.

Classes run every Monday to Wednesday and start with basic worksheets to help students recognise letters and vowels before progressing to syllable-reading exercises. Lessons incorporate games and singing to encourage participation.

Before the floating school was introduced, students had to take a 20-minute boat ride followed by a land journey to SMK RPS Banun, often requiring them to stay in hostels away from their families.

Rosilawati a/p Lambok, 14, from Kampung Charuk Bus, said the new school eases those challenges.

“I’m happy because it’s near my house. The atmosphere is fun, I get to meet friends, and I really enjoy the colouring activities,” she said.