MEMBAKUT, Nov 21 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Membakut candidate, Rusman Dulamit, is campaigning on three key pledges: to support the youth, back small businesses and fix local infrastructure.

Affectionately known as Cikgu Rusman, the newcomer is prioritising young voters, a significant demographic in the constituency.

He said his experience as a former educator in the region would give him an advantage in connecting with the youth.

“These are my former students. Since they already know me, it’s easy to meet with these young people,” he told Bernama after a meeting with his campaign team at the Binsulok polling centre here recently.

He added that among the issues raised by this group were post-school skills training for students from less fortunate backgrounds.

“We must help students who lack the means to continue their studies. We are trying to guide them towards Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET),” he said.

Rusman also proposed creating a dedicated youth team tasked with identifying the needs of young people in Membakut.

“This youth think tank would involve young representatives from all ethnic groups in Membakut, so we can sit down together and discuss the actual needs of the youth,” he explained.

Rusman also pledged to focus on small business owners, particularly the market and tamu traders predominantly from the B40 group, who are counting on government aid.

Rusman believes BN can reclaim Membakut, which was once its stronghold, given the party’s record of delivering local development. BN is contesting 45 seats in the 17th Sabah State Election.

He directly linked such projects in Membakut and Bongawan, which are under the Kimanis parliamentary constituency, to the work of BN’s Kimanis member of parliament, Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Rusman will face a ten-cornered contest in Membakut, challenging Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, who has held the seat since 2004.

N31: Membakut: Sabah: 18,563

1. Rusman Dulamit (BN-Umno)

2. Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif (GRS-Gagasan Rakyat)

3. Rowindy Lawrence Odong (UPKO)

4. Kamal Idris (PIS)

5. Adrian Lajim (STARSabah)

6. Mohamad Said @ Ismail Sait (Warisan)

7. Suliaman Alladad (PKS)

8. Haslan Wasli (Bebas/IND)

9. Aziz Angkiu @ Jaafar (PPRS)

10. Yahya Ahmad (Anak Negeri)

(2020: Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif: PN-Bersatu: Maj: 3,421) — Bernama