GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 — The Penang government has shortened the waiting period for Rumah MutiaraKu (RMKu) applications from six months to just three months after the state housing board implemented reforms to the housing information system, state exco Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said.

The state housing and environment committee chairman said the housing board has to clear its system and streamline its database after they found a large portion of previously registered applicants were no longer eligible for the affordable housing.

“Some of these previously registered applicants were no longer eligible due to changes in their household income and they had failed to update their application information,” he said in reply to a question from Pinang Tunggal assemblyman Bukhori Ghazali at the state legislative assembly earlier today.

He said applicants will need to update their full information and upload the latest documents to remain active and be considered for offers of affordable housing units under the state government.

“The data streamlining process not only speeds up approvals but also reduces the number of inactive applications in the system,” he said.

He said there are 6,249 applications on the state housing board’s waiting list currently, which is lower compared to before the data streamlining process.

He added that this new process also shifted applications for RMKu to a fully online process since August 2023.

“This digitalisation allows applicants to register and upload all documents via the official housing board website, reducing reliance on manual applications,” he said.

He said in the approval process, each application goes through three screening stages, namely documents check, verification of requirements and eligibility and a final selection process to be chaired by him.

“Only applicants who meet all set requirements will be offered a unit,” he said.