SEREMBAN, Nov 19 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected the representation submitted by a 17-year-old to review charges of dangerous driving that resulted in the deaths of three teenagers in March.

Deputy Public Prosecutor P. Rubini informed the court of the decision during mention before Magistrate Saiful Sayoti here today.

The teenager’s lawyer, Nor Amirah Ibrahimi Suhaimi, then requested a new date for case management before the start of the trial, which the court fixed for December 17.

According to the charges, the teenager is accused of driving a Honda Jazz dangerously, causing the deaths of Muhammad Aidil Ramdan Abdullah, 15, Muhammad Aswari Lotpi, 16, and Aisar Azim Abdullah, 17, at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 at 8.30pm on March 6.

The teenager is charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a jail term of five to ten years and a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM50,000 if convicted.

For the second offence, the teenager faces a charge of driving without a valid licence at the same place and time under Section 26(1) of the same act, which carries a fine of not less than RM300 and not more than RM2,000, or imprisonment of up to three months, or both, if convicted. — Bernama