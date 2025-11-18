GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — The Penang state government officially launched the state environmental health action plan (SEHAP) and the Penang information complaints system (ePINTAS) — SEHAP online platform in the state’s fight against dengue.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said e-PINTAS-SEHAP is an integrated online platform that enhances collaboration between federal, state and local authorities in managing environmental health issues.

“The platform strengthens coordination and monitoring of dengue cases across Penang, allowing for faster detection and a more efficient response,” he said at the launch at the state legislative assembly building here today.

He said the initiative, spearheaded by the Thematic Working Group 2 (TWG 2) on hygiene and sanitation, comprised of agencies such as the Penang State Health Department, National Registration Department, District Health Offices, local councils (MBPP and MBSP), Public Works Department, and Drainage and Irrigation Department.

“The ePINTAS–SEHAP system integrates the existing ePINTAS platform under the state governance with a dengue management module developed by the Penang State Health Department,” he said.

The system streamlined workflows and enabled real-time updates on dengue cases at the state, district and local authority levels.

“It also allows for more structured verification and follow-up actions, while digital mapping of case locations improves enforcement and operational strategy,” he said.

He said the initiative is also projected to save the state government RM170,000 annually by leveraging on existing systems without requiring the development of a completely new platform.

“This is the first integrated system of its kind in Malaysia, combining federal, state, and local authorities to support holistic environmental health management,” he said.

On the number of dengue cases in the state, Chow said there is an overall decline of 59 per cent of cases compared to last year.

“The cumulative dengue cases this year is 1,687, a 59 per cent decrease compared to 4,069 cases in the same period in 2024,” he said.

He said fatalities also dropped from eight last year to four this year, reflecting the effectiveness of early detection and rapid response measures.

“As of epidemiological week 46 (November 9–15), Penang recorded 58 dengue cases, up from 45 cases the previous week, an increase of 29 per cent,” he said.

Despite the overall decline, Chow said Penang still has 12 active dengue clusters, including eight in the north-east district, three in south-west, and one in Central Seberang Perai.