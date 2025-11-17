SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — The Selangor government is strengthening its threat monitoring and detection system through the implementation of a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to bolster the state’s cyber security defence.

State Islamic Religious Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said that the initiative will enable centralised analysis of security logs and provide automation-driven early warning capabilities.

“Through SIEM integration, the state government’s ability to detect security incidents in real time will be enhanced, allowing mitigation measures to be implemented more swiftly,” he said, during the Selangor State Assembly sitting, here, today.

He was responding to an oral question from Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (Independent-Selat Klang), who asked about the state government’s measures to strengthen Selangor’s cyber defence and protect citizens’ data, amid rising global cyber attacks targeting the public sector.

Mohammad Fahmi said that the state government is also assessing the need to integrate a threat intelligence platform (TIP), to proactively gather global threat information and enhance early warning capabilities against emerging cyber attack tactics and techniques.

“In addition, the state government is considering the implementation of extended detection and response (XDR), which provides comprehensive protection across networks, devices, servers and applications, thereby offering a more holistic view of potential threats,” he said.

He also announced that the Selangor State Secretary’s Office had been appointed as the head of the National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII) Sector, through a letter signed by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on Jan 28, 2025, as stipulated under the Cyber Security Act 2024 (Act 854).

Mohammad Fahmi said that, in line with this responsibility, the state government, through the Information Management Division (BPM) of the Selangor State Secretary’s Office, is actively drafting a Cyber Security Code of Practice, as part of efforts to comply with the Cyber Security Act 2024 (Act 854).

“This Cyber Security Code of Practice will be implemented across all agencies and departments under the state government which are identified as NCII (National Critical Information Infrastructure) entities,” he said.

Additionally, he said that the state government is establishing strategic cooperation with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), to strengthen technical capabilities and enhance preparedness against any form of cyber threat. — Bernama