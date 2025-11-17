KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) service, connecting Shah Alam, Selangor, and its surrounding areas, is expected to begin operations on December 31, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the project is in the final phase of testing and commissioning to ensure the reliability and safety of the transportation.

“The ministry, together with Prasarana Malaysia Berhad and the relevant authorities, is paying utmost priority to aspects of safety, operational reliability and technical compliance before the opening date can be finalised.

“This (opening date) is very much subject to the results of our tests because in rail services, one of the most important aspects is the final test that is being conducted, including the fault-free run (FFR), to ensure there are no technical glitches and so on when it finally opens,” he said.

Loke said this when winding up the ministry’s committee-level debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said that in preparation for LRT3 to begin operations, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has so far hired 956 workers, comprising various categories of staff, including for the operations, technical, engineering and support teams.

Meanwhile, regarding the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 roof leakage incident following heavy rain on Friday (November 14), Loke said Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has been instructed to take stern action against the contractor involved.

“The contractor carrying out work in the area must be held responsible, especially if the contractor did not follow the standard operating procedures. This is extremely disappointing, very embarrassing, as it portrays a negative image of the country, and it is very difficult to forgive,” he said.

Loke, meanwhile, reiterated his and the Transport Ministry’s firm stance on not compromising on matters of legal compliance related to overloaded vehicles.

“Only with decisiveness and strong political will can we combat this menace, which has been going on for decades,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat then approved the estimated operating and development expenditure of RM6,767,918,800 for the ministry under Budget 2026 by a majority voice vote.

The sitting resumes tomorrow. — Bernama