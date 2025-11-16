KOTA BELUD, Nov 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that there was no internal problem within BN regarding Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s decision to withdraw from contesting in the Tempasuk State Legislative Assembly seat in the 17th Sabah State Election.

He said Abdul Rahman made the decision honourably after discussing with him to give an opportunity to young candidates put forward by Sabah Umno.

“Earlier, he called me to request his withdrawal. Two days ago he was with me and also the candidate in Tuaran, as well as today when I went to Kota Belud. Yesterday Abdul Rahman himself came to accompany the candidate (in Kota Belud) and there was no problem whatsoever within Barisan Nasional,” he told reporters after officiating the Karnival Lindung Kerjaya Programme here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Human Resources, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, Deputy Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and BN candidates, Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh Said Keruak for Usukan, Tadzul Radim (Pintasan) and Azuwan Marjan @ Norjan (Tempasuk).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the decision proved that Abdul Rahman has a big heart and always puts the party’s interests ahead of himself, thus setting an example for other leaders in ensuring that the spirit of unity and strength of BN remained intact in Sabah.

“It is true that at the initial stage the offer was given to Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, but he withdrew because he felt that the opportunity should be given to a younger person. So, brother Azwan Marjan was decided by Sabah Umno to be presented as a candidate in the Tempasuk.

“And of course we would like to thank Abdul Rahman, who has a big heart, who has given this opportunity to brother Azwan Marjan. Hopefully Azwan will win this seat in Tempasuk,” he said.

In the Tempasuk constituency, incumbent Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari representing Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) faces a seven-cornered contest against John Samud (Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat or KDM), Dr Rimin Maun (Parti Kebangsaan Sabah or PKS), Timuti Majitol (Parti Impian Sabah or PIS), Mohd Khidir Lamsil (Warisan), Walter Mark Mukis (Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku or Star) and Azuwan Marjan (BN).

