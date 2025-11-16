KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — The government has allocated RM2 billion through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to improve connectivity in Sabah, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the allocation will, among other things, be used to expand internet coverage, with priority given to colleges, public and private universities, and government offices in the state.

Anwar said that while the initiative will take some time to implement, the government is committed to ensuring better internet access for the people of Sabah, particularly to enhance the quality of education services and government administration.

“MCMC has set aside RM2 billion for this purpose. I have already announced it in the Budget. It will take a bit of time to complete,” he said at a breakfast and Sembang Santai session with Sabah media practitioners here today.

Also present were Sabah Journalists Association president Mariah Doksil, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, Broadcasting Department director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman, Daily Express editor-in-chief Datuk James Sarda and Utusan Borneo Sabah editor-in-chief Datuk Lichong Angkui.

Sabah is reaping substantial benefits from the RM2 billion Madani Submarine Cable Connection (SALAM) project announced by Anwar when tabling Budget 2026 last month.

Under the National Digital Network (JENDELA) plan, 4G coverage in Sabah has increased significantly to 96.81 per cent since the programme was implemented in 2022, compared with only 73.41 per cent previously, benefiting an additional 877,500 residents in the state.

As of September, 5G Coverage of Populated Areas (COPA) in Sabah had reached 69 per cent through joint efforts with Digital Nasional Berhad, and this will be further strengthened through additional rollout by U Mobile, which is targeting 80 per cent 5G coverage across the state.

Through the Universal Service Provision (USP) initiative under JENDELA, a total of 608 out of 703 new communication towers have been completed and are operational statewide.

In addition, 5,200 out of 5,208 existing transmitter stations have been successfully upgraded to expand mobile network coverage, while 309,342 premises throughout the state are now equipped with fibre-optic connectivity.

For broadband using satellite technology (BWA), all 138 planned locations have been fully completed and are operational.

Meanwhile, for the implementation of JENDELA 2, Batch 1 in Sabah, an estimated 150 sites will be involved at a projected cost of RM120 million. — Bernama