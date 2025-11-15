KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Two neighbouring constituencies in the Penampang district are shaping up to be among the wildest battlegrounds of the Sabah state election, with Moyog seeing a 12-corner fight while Kapayan sets a new record with a 13-corner contest.

In Moyog, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) are expected to dominate attention as both coalitions go head-to-head in a constituency long viewed as a bellwether for Kadazandusun-majority areas.

GRS is fielding newcomer engineer and PBS division youth chief Joeynood Aiiko Ronald C Bansin, 36, while PH is represented by its Sabah deputy information chief, 37-year-old Remysta Jimmy Taylor.

Taylor said he was only informed of his candidacy two days ago, likely after Upko — which was originally allocated the seat under the PH pact — began its move to leave the coalition.

Upko is fielding deputy president and former Moyog assemblyman Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin, while Warisan’s incumbent deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking has made way for vice-president Terence Siambun.

“It is a democracy and anyone has the right to contest. I was informed by the leadership just two days ago that I would be given the watikah,” said Remysta, adding that he is confident PH’s record and presence will help retain the seat.

Bansin also said he was only recently informed of his candidacy.

“I just let the party decide. I believe it was a last-minute call,” he said.

Moyog has an 84 per cent Kadazanmurut majority and has long been seen as a hotspot for the KDM political voice.

Meanwhile, in Kapayan — a suburban mixed seat with 39 per cent KDM, 37 per cent Chinese and 20 per cent Muslim native voters — 13 candidates are trying to unseat two-term assemblyman Datuk Jannie Lasimbang.

It is emerging as one of the most crowded contests of the election, featuring candidates from major coalitions, local parties and independents.

Jannie’s biggest challengers include Warisan lawyer Chin Tek Ming, Upko’s Billy Joe Dominic and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s Bernard Logijin.

Former Kapayan assemblyman Datuk Edwin Bosi is also in the fray under PKDM.

Parties are eyeing Kapayan’s swing-prone electorate, with many believing the seat is wide open as voters weigh cost-of-living pressures against longstanding frustrations over infrastructure, traffic and urban planning.

The 13 candidates in Kapayan are:

DAP — Datuk Jannie Lasimbang

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) — Bernard A. Logijin

Parti Impian Sabah — Chin Ling Ling

Black Wave Independent — Cyril Gerald Liew

PKDM — Dr Edwin Bosi

Warisan — Chin Teck Ming

Independent — Sabariah Aziz

Independent — Len Lip Fong

Perjuangan Rakyat — Lasius Miki

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) — Kuo Lee On

Parti Kebangsaan Anak Negeri (PKAN) — JF Wong @ Wong Kong Fooh

UPKO — Billy Joe Dominic

Parti Aspirasi — Sylvester Molukun

The 12 candidates in Moyog are:

GRS — Joeynood Aiiko Ronald C. Bansin

STAR — Joseph Suleiman

UPKO — Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin

PKDM — Mckery Victor Ninin

Warisan — Terence Alon Siambun

Independent — Ricky Chang Onn Pin

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) — Walter Norbert Johnny

Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS) — Richard R. Dompok

PIS — Cleftus Stephen Spine

Perikatan Nasional — Francis Mojikon

PH — Remysta Jimmy Taylor

Independent — Peter Maurice Lidadun