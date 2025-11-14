PUTATAN, Nov 14 — The Election Commission (EC) has reminded political parties contesting in the 17th Sabah State Election and their supporters to maintain public order during the nomination day tomorrow.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said all quarters must avoid any form of provocation and fully cooperate with election workers and security personnel to ensure a smooth and peaceful nomination process.

“We call on all parties to extend their full cooperation to the EC and security personnel, and refrain from making any provocation,” he told reporters after observing a simulation session for the nomination process at the Dewan Sri Putatan today.

Dewan Sri Putatan will serve as the nomination centre for candidates contesting the Tanjung Keramat, Tanjung Aru and Petagas state seats.

Ramlan said comprehensive preparations have been completed ahead of tomorrow’s nomination, covering logistics, internet connectivity and training for returning officers across all 25 nomination centres.

He added that more than 3,300 nomination forms have been sold, while 325 prospective candidates have paid their deposits so far.

Polling for the 17th Sabah State Election will be held on November 29, with early voting set for November 25.

Based on EC data, 1,784,843 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1,760,417 ordinary voters, 11,697 military personnel and their spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and their spouses. — Bernama