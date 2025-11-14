SEPANG, Nov 14 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) today clarified that it has not received any request from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the RM456 million Aerotrain project at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said there has been no communication from the anti-graft agency on any probe so far, but stressed that it remains fully open to cooperation should the need arise.

“I have not received any request for them (MACC), but as an agency closely linked to the government, we are open to cooperating with MACC,” he told a media briefing here today.

The clarification comes following remarks by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who, before this, said that MACC was free to investigate the matter amid persistent concerns over the Aerotrain’s reliability.

Earlier this week, Loke said that the MACC is free to investigate the Aerotrain project at Terminal 1 of KLIA, which was fully funded by MAHB and does not involve any government funding, based on existing laws and if there is sufficient evidence.

When asked whether the MAHB was pressured to move forward with the timeline operations of the Aerotrain from December to July, Mohd Izani said the operators managed to deliver ahead of schedule.

He also refuted claims that the Aerotrain was forced to operate earlier due to the Asean Summit, but he clarified that the system was able to resume earlier, despite the launch operation date in December.

“Eventually, we did deliver, and today, we have the comprehensive action plan (CAP) briefing to make sure that we address all issues so that we can enter the new year with better and full reliability on the train,” he said.

Earlier at the event, Mohd Izani said the MAHB has initiated a CAP within the Defects Liability Period (DLP) to enhance reliability in the aerotrain system at the KLIA.

The CAP will run from tomorrow (November 15), as part of the first stage, which entails a thorough inspection, testing and, where necessary, rectification work across the entire system and its critical subsystems.

The inspections will be carried out daily from 9pm to 7am, during which full shuttle bus services will be provided to ensure seamless passenger movement. — Bernama