JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 13 — Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has raised concerns over traffic congestion in Johor Bahru once the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link to Singapore begins operations, highlighting that the federal government has announced no concrete plan to manage the expected surge in commuters.

Tunku Ismail noted that while proposals for both a Light Rail Transit (LRT) and an Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system around the Bukit Chagar area have been discussed, no decision has been finalised — even as Penang secured funding for its LRT project, which is significantly more expensive than any proposed system for Johor.

“The federal government has stated there are insufficient funds to cover maintenance costs if a fully elevated system is implemented. Yet, Penang has been able to secure the LRT project,” he said.

The Regent also voiced concern over the state’s healthcare projects, including the delayed completion of Pasir Gudang Hospital, ongoing issues at Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA), and the lagging Hospital Sultanah Aminah 2 (HSA2) project.

“I hope these issues can be resolved promptly and that Johor does not seem to be neglected further,” Tunku Ismail said.

Both LRT and ART proposals have been discussed for Johor, but the federal government has yet to issue any final decision or tender, raising concerns about potential congestion in the Bukit Chagar area once cross-border travel surges.

Due for completion next year, the RTS Link is a 4km light rail transit shuttle service connecting the Bukit Chagar station to Singapore’s Woodlands North station.

It is expected to serve up to 10,000 passengers per hour per direction during peak periods.