PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13— Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the issue of his expiring senate term has never been discussed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Saifuddin, whose first term as senator ends early next month, admitted he had not given it any thought since taking office in November 2022.

“With the workload I have, it never crossed my mind. I wouldn’t even remember if not asked. That’s how focused I am on my duties. I don’t even think about when my senatorship ends or what happens after,” he told reporters after attending the AI Transformation for Security Symposium 2025 today.

The senatorship of several other ministers is also set to expire on Dec 2, including Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who has served two terms; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir; and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Commenting on speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, Saifuddin, who is also Pakatan Harapan’s secretary-general, said he would leave it to the Prime Minister to decide.

“After three years as Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar is in the best position to decide when and how to reorganise his team. For that, I leave it to the wisdom of the Prime Minister,” he said. — Bernama