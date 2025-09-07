SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — A scuffle broke out at Bersatu’s annual general assembly last night, signalling underlying friction within the party just as it prepares for the 16th general election.

The incident came shortly after president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reminded members to uphold the party constitution and refrain from attempts to remove leaders through signatures.

Delivering his policy speech at the party’s eighth annual general assembly here, Muhyiddin said any move to topple the president by collecting signatures was unlawful and went against the party’s constitution.

“I hear some are collecting signatures to topple the president. This action contradicts the party constitution,” he said while the majority of the delegates responded with “Kekal presiden” (Maintain the president) and “Hidup Tan Sri” (Long live Tan Sri).

Shortly after, a scuffle broke out in one section of the hall following shouts of “letak jawatan, Muhyiddin” (resign, Muhyiddin).

“If the president can be toppled in this way, then the vice-presidents, division chiefs, Armada and Srikandi leaders, even the supreme council can all be removed the same way,” Muhyiddin continued after telling the delegates to “sabar” (be patient).

The former prime minister stressed that party discipline and adherence to rules were crucial for Bersatu’s survival, adding that disunity had led to the collapse of once-powerful political parties.

“Remember, our party has its constitution and regulations. Obey them if we want our party to remain proper, orderly and peaceful,” he said.

Bersatu supporters scuffle, interrupting party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech during their annual general meeting at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor on September 6, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Muhyiddin also warned members not to play the role of agitators, saying true party loyalists would never fuel quarrels or divisions.

“We must not be batu api or batu ronson. Those who love the party will not pit one against another. If there are disagreements, they should take the role of peacemakers,” he said, using the Malay idiomatic expressions for troublemakers.

He urged members to stop bickering, avoid sowing discord, and instead strengthen unity ahead of the 16th general election.

In a press conference later, Muhyiddin said he didn’t know anything about the fight, adding that he will ask his officer for a report of what had happened.

“I am not entirely sure, as I was on stage focusing on my speech, so I did not clearly see what happened. Our side will obtain a report from our officers to determine whether the matter involved our delegates or not,” he said.