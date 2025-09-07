KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — A policeman sustained facial injuries while attempting to break up a confrontation between two groups at Sungai Buloh Hospital near here early yesterday morning.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the police received a report at 2.10am about an altercation in the hospital’s emergency ward and immediately dispatched a patrol team to the scene.

He said the personnel stationed at the hospital’s police post had arrived at the location earlier to manage the situation before the patrol team reached the area.

“Upon arrival, the patrol team discovered that the policeman had been assaulted by a local man in his 40s. Initial reports suggest that he had attempted to intervene in a fight involving a group of men and women. However, the suspect reacted aggressively, attacking him and causing injuries to his face,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Hafiz added that the police’s attempt to arrest the suspect was hindered, resulting in a brief struggle.

The suspect was eventually detained with the help of the public at the scene and was taken to the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters. He has been remanded for four days until Tuesday (September 9).

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging their duties, Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force against a public servant, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. — Bernama