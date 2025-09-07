KOTA BHARU, Sept 7 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has called on the public to respect ongoing judicial processes, including the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar stressed that the department will not tolerate any threats or comments that could intimidate witnesses, such as those received by Dr Jessie Hiu, a pathologist from the Forensic Department of Queen Elizabeth Hospital I.

“We will not hesitate to take stern action against any party who interferes with the judicial process, including the intimidation of witnesses or the making of threats.

“The AGC also views gravely the actions taken against the witness in the Zara Qairina inquest, Dr Jessie Hiu, as her testimony is crucial in assisting the Coroner’s Court to reach a just decision and deliver justice for all parties involved.

“Therefore, any form of threat, negative action, or behaviour that could endanger the lives of witnesses will not be taken lightly,” he told reporters after launching the Sekolah Angkat Madani (Adopted School) programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Long Gafar today.

Earlier today, police arrested a 61-year-old man around 7 am in the compound of the Semporna district police headquarters on suspicion of threatening the pathologist involved in the Zara Qairina inquest.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the arrest followed a report filed last Friday about criminal threats posted on Facebook, targeting Dr Hiu.

Commenting further, Mohd Dusuki emphasised that the case will be investigated thoroughly and expedited.

“We understand there are multiple witnesses, documents, and other elements involved. So patience is necessary as this inquest is being conducted to serve justice for all parties concerned, particularly the victim and her family,” he said.

Zara Qairina, 13, died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she had been admitted a day earlier after being found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel in Papar at 4 am.

The AGC ordered her remains exhumed for a post-mortem on Aug 8, before announcing a formal inquest into her death on Aug 13.

Meanwhile, Mohd Dusuki allocated RM100,000 to upgrade SK Long Gafar, to provide a more conducive learning environment that supports excellence for both teachers and pupils. — Bernama