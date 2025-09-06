KUANTAN, Sept 6 — A seamstress lost RM103,000 after falling victim to a ‘Bomoh Scammer’ on social media.

Rompin police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the 51-year-old victim, a single mother from Terengganu, filed a police report yesterday after being scammed by a suspect offering mystical healing services.

He stated that as a result, the woman handed over cash and gold jewellery, as well as lewd videos and photos.

“The victim sold four gold bracelets totaling RM71,350 at a gold shop in Chukai, Terengganu, on Sept 3. She also placed RM71,000 in cash and an 80-gramme gold necklace near a drain in Kota Bahagia, Rompin,” he said in a statement today.

Furthermore, the suspect promised the woman she would get the money back within several days or two weeks, as a tactic to persuade her to continue the purported treatment.

“The victim was also instructed to record lewd videos and photos with any man. She complied and sent the videos and nude photos to the suspect on Sept 4,” he said.

Sharif Shai said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. He advised the public not to be easily swayed by such offers or trust unknown individuals on social media apps. — Bernama