KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today gave contributions to two Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans in Kuantan, Pahang.

The cash and food baskets were handed over by his political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi to Abu Samah Simat of Taman Balok Perdana and Sulaiman Yusoh of Taman Balok Makmur during visits to their homes.

Ahmad Farhan said the assistance was not only to ease their burden but also as a reminder that the service of veterans is never overlooked.

The prime minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi visits Sulaiman Yusoh at his home Taman Balok Makmur, Kuantan September 6, 2025. — Picture via Facebook/Ahmad Farhan Fauzi

“May Allah SWT grant recovery and strength to Encik Abu Samah and his family. His sacrifices to safeguard the nation’s security will always be remembered.

“May Allah SWT continue to grant Pakcik Sulaiman health and strength, and may his service and sacrifices be regarded as continuous charitable deeds,” he said in two Facebook posts, which were also shared by the Prime Minister.

Ahmad Farhan, together with the Indera Mahkota MAF Veterans Association, joined the Ziarah MADANI programme to visit Abu Samah, a stroke patient, and Sulaiman, who suffers from chronic heart disease. — Bernama