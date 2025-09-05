KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia is aiming to secure gold medals in every event it competes in at the WorldSkills Asia Chinese Taipei 2025 this November, following the recent overall victory at the WorldSkills Asean Manila 2025 in the Philippines.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who is also Malaysia’s deputy chief de mission to WorldSkills Asean, said intensive preparations are underway to achieve the target.

“The exact number of events will be confirmed later, but our hope is to win gold in all,” he said after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme at Wisma Bernama last night.

At the Manila meet from Aug 26 to 28, Malaysia’s 37-member contingent competed in 23 skill categories and emerged as the overall champion with 13 gold medals.

Ahmad said the feat, the nation’s biggest since joining the competition, was made possible through close cooperation between the Works Ministry and Human Resource Ministry (Kesuma), supported by strong training facilities, national-level selection processes and implementing agencies.

He added that despite the Asean-level triumph, a post-mortem would be conducted to identify areas for improvement ahead of Taipei.

Earlier, during the programme, Ahmad described WorldSkills as the highest platform for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), often dubbed the ‘Skills Olympics’.

He said Malaysia’s excellent achievement proved that TVET is no longer viewed as a second option but a recognised career path prioritised under the National TVET Council (MTVET).

“Previously, TVET was a second choice. Now, under Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also MTVET chairman, we hold regular meetings with various ministries focusing on this field, making it a top choice for students,” he said.

Meanwhile, welding gold medallist Muhammad Haris Irfan Abdul Halid of GiatMARA Kepala Batas, Penang, said health challenges during the competition did not stop him from pushing forward with support and encouragement from his coach.

“I dedicate this success to my parents, teachers and the country, and at the same time, it is for my future,” he said.

Cabinet making champion Khairul Idham Bahari of MARA Skills Institute (IKM) Lumut, Perak said winning bronze in his first appearance in 2023 motivated him to strike gold this year.

Welding coach Mohd Fuad Din credited the team’s commitment and discipline for Malaysia’s strong showing, while cabinet making coach Mohd Hafiz Fizuan Sharudin said regular assessments and motivational programmes prepared participants for the championship involving over 300 competitors from South-east Asia.

Meanwhile, Ahmad also announced plans to establish a WorldSkills alumni group to bring together former participants to guide new talents.

He said their experience and expertise would be harnessed as coaches, motivators and trainers to support future competitors.

“We have reached an agreement with Kesuma to form the alumni. All those who have competed at Asean, Asian and world levels will be gathered to help train new participants,” he said.

The government has also allocated cash incentives of RM14,000 for gold medal winners, RM10,000 for silver, RM5,000 for bronze and RM2,000 for recipients of the Medallion of Excellence at the WorldSkills Asean as encouragement for participants to maintain excellence. — Bernama