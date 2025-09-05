JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 5 — Johor police confirmed that no reports have been made about fraud related to a Johor-Singapore housing subsidy initiative, after a warning from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

In a statement today, its chief CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad, said that the Johor police are ready to cooperate with the SPF to assist in the investigation.

He advised the public not to be easily swayed by offers of subsidies and to take preventive measures to avoid falling victim to scams.

He also urged them to contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 or visit the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s official Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts for more information on the latest scam tactics.

Singaporean media reported that SPF had warned about a “Johor-Singapore housing subsidy” scam on Facebook.

Victims claimed that they had come across advertisements with links promoting the so-called “JBSG Housing Subsidy Programme” or “Free Homes Across the Causeway” on the platform, which falsely suggested a collaboration between the governments of Johor and Singapore to provide subsidised housing. — Bernama