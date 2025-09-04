KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A defence lawyer representing one of the teenage suspects in the Zara Qairina Mahathir death inquest drew media attention today by bringing a mannequin to the Kota Kinabalu Coroner’s Court.

According to Berita Harian, Datuk Ram Singh and his legal team introduced the mannequin to assist forensic pathologist Dr Jessie Hiu in demonstrating the location and nature of injuries sustained by the deceased.

Dr Jessie is expected to continue her testimony by responding to questions from the conducting officer of the Attorney General’s Chambers, as well as lawyers representing the deceased’s parents and other interested parties.

Lawyers for five teenagers charged with bullying in the Juvenile Court are also expected to pose questions during the proceedings.

Yesterday, Dr Jessie told the court that the injuries found on Zara were consistent with a fall from a height.

She added, “It is unlikely that the deceased fell accidentally or was pushed from the third-floor corridor of her school dormitory,” where she was found unconscious on the morning of July 16.