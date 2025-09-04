KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had the opportunity to meet and greet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while participating in China’s Victory Day parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, at Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, yesterday morning.

Through a post on Facebook, Anwar said he had the chance to shake hands and greet the North Korean supreme leader.

“Coincidentally met with the head of the North Korean government, Kim Jong Un, who was also present to witness the parade at Tiananmen Square. Had time to shake hands and exchange greetings,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the square at 8.30 am and were greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan.

According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 26 foreign leaders attended the large-scale military parade, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing.

Tens of thousands of people also attended the commemorative event, which was broadcast live by Chinese media.

The post about the meeting between the two leaders also drew various reactions from netizens, most of whom left comments praising the Prime Minister’s close relations with world leaders.

“PMX is one of the best leader in the present world, he can get along with all the super power leaders in the world,” according to Shah Hussien.

Muhd Omar, meanwhile, said: “This rarely happens because North Korea is still under UN economic sanctions. You can be friends with anyone, the important thing is for world peace and good. Wow, PMX is great,” he said.

Aziz Din, meanwhile, stated: “I am very impressed with the capabilities of the Malaysian Prime Minister. Continue to bring Malaysia’s name to the eyes of the world. Very good with great investment potential,” he said. — Bernama