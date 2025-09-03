KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Police have launched investigations into two TikTok accounts over posts alleged to contain seditious elements and false claims.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar S Muthuvelu said that investigation papers were opened following separate cases involving the accounts of Muhammad Zamis Shah (@zamis88_shah98_sikacau) and “Monkey Dnaga”.

“Both account holders have been successfully identified and are not connected to each other. Efforts to trace the suspects involved are ongoing,” he said in a statement.

M Kumar said the first case concerns a post linked to the death of Zara Qairina, while the second involves content that associated the Prime Minister with Israel.

The cases are being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Convictions under these provisions carry penalties ranging from fines of up to RM500,000 to imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

The police also cautioned the public against creating, uploading or sharing content that could cause public alarm or disrupt harmony, warning that stern action will be taken without compromise.