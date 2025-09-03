KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has pledged to strengthen efforts to address violence against men, including physical, emotional and sexual abuse, which remains underreported despite being increasingly evident.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the ministry recognises that men are also at risk of becoming victims of violence and deserve appropriate protection and support.

The ministry pays close attention to the issue of violence against men, although it is less reported. There are two different sets of statistics issued by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“Despite the differences, we acknowledge that men are also at risk of violence and deserve protection and support,” she said in response to a question from Senator Datuk Nelson Angang in the Dewan Negara today.

She said in domestic violence cases, investigations are carried out by JKM under the Domestic Violence Act 1994, which applies to all victims regardless of gender.

Noraini said the government is also working to change the perception that men do not require assistance, ensuring that all victims receive protection and society is free from all forms of violence.

Meanwhile, responding to a question from Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol regarding societal stigma against men who choose to become homemakers, Noraini said the government, through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), has implemented various awareness programmes to promote shared responsibility in households.

“Through LPPKN, we introduced the Parenting at Work family development programme. It provides training for married couples on sharing responsibilities in childcare and household management.

“This module also highlights men as key partners in household chores and childcare, which we hope will reduce stigma against men who choose to be full-time homemakers,” she said.

She said KPWKM is also working with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to run community awareness campaigns on shared parenting and provide psychosocial support through the 15999 hotline. — Bernama