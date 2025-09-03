KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his sadness over the earthquakes that have struck Afghanistan, claiming many lives and leaving families in grief and hardship.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said he was also deeply pained to learn of the severe landslides in Sudan, which have claimed more than a thousand lives.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and Sudan in this hour of grief and sorrow,” he said.

Yesterday, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported the death toll from the recent 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Kunar Province, eastern Afghanistan, has risen to 1,411, while 3,124 people were also injured.

The earthquake destroyed 5,412 homes in Kunar, the epicentre of the disaster.

In Sudan, more than 1,000 people lost their lives in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a village in the Central Darfur State of western Sudan. — Bernama