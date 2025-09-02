KOTA KINABALU, Sept 2 — The inquest into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir will commence tomorrow at the Coroner’s Court here.

The 19-day proceedings, fixed for Sept 3 to 4, Sept 8 to 12, Sept 17 to 19 and Sept 22 to 30, will be presided over by Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, sitting as coroner.

A total of 70 witnesses, including the pathologist who conducted the post-mortem on the teenager, are expected to testify.

Deputy Head of Prosecution II Datuk Badius Zaman Ahmad will lead the proceedings, assisted by deputy public prosecutors Nahra Dollah, Mohd Fairuz Johari, Dana Arabi Wazani, Sofia Sawayan and Dacia Jane Romanus, who will serve as conducting officers.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital here on July 17. She had been admitted to the hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4 am on July 16.

On Aug 13, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced that an inquest would be conducted into her death after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the police.

On Aug 8, the AGC ordered the exhumation of Zara Qairina’s remains to allow for a post-mortem examination. — Bernama