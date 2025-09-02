PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 — The government is targeting 43 million foreign visitors this year and 47 million in 2026, in line with the aspirations of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) to attract more tourists to stay longer and spend more.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a statement after chairing the VM2026 National Main Committee meeting today, said three key strategies have been outlined to ensure the success of VM2026.

The strategies are creating demand through stronger branding and more aggressive marketing campaigns, as well as boosting traffic via tactical cooperation with airlines, travel agencies, and regional land or sea entry points.

Another core strategy is to focus on target markets and high-impact segments, including ecotourism, shopping tourism, and niche attractions tailored to specific markets.

“This VM2026 campaign is a national agenda with the objective of increasing tourism revenue, strengthening Malaysia’s international competitiveness, and ensuring that the tourism sector remains a major contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

“In 2024, Malaysia received 38 million foreign visitors, an increase of 31.1 per cent compared to the previous year. Domestic tourism, meanwhile, recorded 260.1 million visitors, up 21.7 per cent compared to 2023. This proves the sector has fully recovered,” he said.

The VM2026 National Main Committee chairman also stressed the importance of seasonal tourism promotion strategies, particularly to attract visitors from the Middle East region, which experiences extreme weather seasons.

“One of the proposed initiatives is to intensify the Malaysia Midnight Sale to position Malaysia as a premier shopping destination,” he said.

He said close cooperation from all parties is crucial to ensure the success of VM2026.

“I want every ministry and agency to unite, move in step and provide the best service to tourists.

“With firm commitment, Malaysia will continue to excel as a world-class tourism destination, rich in culture, safe to visit, and able to generate shared prosperity,” he said.

He added that the VM2026 National Main Committee is supported by six working sub-committees led by various ministries, including the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Communications Ministry, Housing and Local Government Ministry, Transport Ministry, as well as Tourism Malaysia.

“I am confident that serious attention will be given while strengthening Malaysia’s presence in existing markets and creating new ones,” Ahmad Zahid said. — Bernama