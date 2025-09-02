BEIJING, Sept 2 — Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed his greetings to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

He asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to deliver the message during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People here on Tuesday.

Recalling his state visit to Malaysia in April, Xi said the warm hospitality shown by the Malaysian government and people left a beautiful and lasting impression.

He also noted that during the visit, both sides reached an important consensus on building a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, the two countries have stood by each other through global changes and have walked side by side on the path of modernisation, successfully ushering in a new ‘golden fifty years’ of China-Malaysia relations,” Xi said. — Bernama