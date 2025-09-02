BEIJING, Sept 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continues the third day of his working visit to China today with high-level talks in the capital aimed at deepening strategic ties and expanding trade cooperation.

Top on his agenda today is a courtesy call on President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People at 6 pm, underscoring Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening the long-standing Kuala Lumpur-Beijing partnership.

This would be the fourth time both leaders meet in person after their encounters in Putrajaya in conjunction with Xi’s state visit to Malaysia in April.

Anwar is then scheduled to hold a bilateral discussion with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, followed by a special dinner reception hosted by Li for Anwar at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad said the dinner, hosted on behalf of Xi, is the only exclusive dinner event being hosted by the Chinese government for visiting foreign leaders during this period.

Anwar’s schedule today also includes business meetings with JD.com and the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA).

JD.com, a member of the NASDAQ 100 and Fortune Global 500 company, is the largest e-commerce retailer in China that serves over 580 million shoppers across China.

The technology-driven company operates the largest fulfilment infrastructure in China, which enables 90 per cent of orders to be delivered within the same or next day.

The CSIA, meanwhile, is a non-profit organisation comprising companies, experts and institutions involved in manufacturing, design and development related to the semiconductor industry.

Anwar is also scheduled to attend the Malaysia-China Economic and Business Dialogue with 180 Chinese business and industry leaders from various economic sectors.

The Prime Minister’s delegation to China this time includes Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. — Bernama