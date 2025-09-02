KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The establishment of the Institute of International and ASEAN Studies (IINTAS) under the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) marked a significant step in strengthening Malaysia’s leadership within ASEAN, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said IINTAS would strengthen Malaysia’s regional role by producing credible research, policy ideas and strategic insights to support ASEAN’s cohesion and global positioning.

He said that in this time of uncertainty, ASEAN, a long respected zone of peace and cooperation, faces serious challenges, including recent tensions between Thailand and Cambodia that have displaced more than 300,000 people.

“While both sides have agreed to a ceasefire, the region must remain vigilant. Efforts to restore stability must be sustained. Malaysia took early steps by hosting both the Thai and Cambodian leaderships in Kuala Lumpur.

“This was a conscious choice. We are committed to dialogue, to peace, and to preserving the cooperative spirit of ASEAN. I believe this is where IINTAS can contribute,” Anwar said in his keynote address at the launch of IINTAS at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC) IIUM here today.

The Prime Minister’s speech was delivered by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

The institute’s launch coincided with the opening of a seminar titled ‘ASEAN Futures: Navigating Regionalism, Reconciliation, and Rapprochement’, designed to foster critical reflection on the region’s trajectory amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Anwar said that IINTAS could collaborate with other research centres such as the International Institute of Futures Studies, Centre for Peace, Dialogue and Xenophobia Studies, and Centre for Islam-Confucianism Dialogue, as well as partners such as the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia, to promote research, dialogue and policy development.

He said that IINTAS should also strengthen engagement with ASEAN’s Strategic Dialogue Partners, including the United States, China, India, the European Union, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Russia, as these relationships are important in shaping how ASEAN responds to global challenges.

Commenting on the seminar, Anwar said it offered a space for serious reflection, raising important questions about how the grouping responds to instability, rebuilds regional trust and plans the way.

“The discussions held here will strengthen ASEAN’s role as a regional community anchored in shared values and steady cooperation.

“Each of today’s milestones contributes to a deeper purpose, bringing knowledge, responsibility and vision together in ways that will shape minds, guide policy and support peace in our region,” he said. — Bernama