KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Four in five Gen Z Malaysians are choosing to buy condominiums or apartments, marking a sharp contrast with older generations who continue to favour landed properties, according to property group Juwai IQI.

The study, based on more than 127,000 transactions since 2018, suggests the generational divide could reshape Malaysia’s housing market in the coming decades.

“Gen Z are buying into the skyline, while Millennials and Gen X keep their feet on the ground,” Juwai IQI co-founder and group chief executive officer Kashif Ansari said in a statement today.

The data shows that 84 per cent of Gen Z buyers purchase units compared to just 16 per cent who opt for landed homes.

In contrast, Generation X — Malaysians in their late 40s and 50s — still lean towards terraces, duplexes and other landed homes, although 75 per cent of their purchases are also units.

Boomers, aged 60 to 80, are more likely than Gen X or Millennials to downsize into condominiums for easier upkeep, while the oldest group — those above 80 — overwhelmingly buy units, accounting for 93 per cent of transactions.

Kashif said the preferences reflect life stages and urban lifestyles. Younger buyers often want homes close to workplaces, transport and amenities, while families in their 30s to 50s prioritise space.

“Gen Z, who are nearly nine million strong, will drive demand in the housing market for the next 20 years as they upgrade to larger units or landed homes. Their choices will shape how our cities and suburbs grow,” he said.

Despite the trend, landed properties still make up the majority of Malaysia’s housing stock and transactions. In 2024, 69 per cent of homes were landed, compared to 31 per cent high-rise units, according to National Property Information Centre data cited in the report.

Kashif noted that affordability is a key factor. Monthly expenses for high-rise homes are estimated to be RM200 lower than for a terrace house and RM1,200 lower than for a detached home, on average.

“Every generation has its preferences, and by recognising and responding to them, Malaysia can continue to provide homes that meet the needs of all its people,” he said.