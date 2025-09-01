SHAH ALAM, Aug 31 — Police have arrested a nursery teacher in connection with the alleged physical and mental abuse of a two-year-old girl at a childcare centre in Bandar Rimbayu, Kuala Langat near here.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said a report was filed by the victim’s mother at 9.01pm on Aug 24, after she was alerted by another nursery teacher to the suspect’s actions.

He said the suspect allegedly hit the victim on the head with a water bottle and a feeding bottle, and dragged her by the foot from the classroom to the bathroom.

“On August 22, the complainant reviewed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and found that the incident occurred as described by the nursery teacher,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Akmalrizal said the 38-year-old female suspect was released on police bail after being detained for five days and the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to the nearest police station or pcontact the Kuala Langat district police headquarters operations room at 03-31872222. — Bernama