DUNGUN, Sept 1 — A multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) belonging to Dungun Member of Parliament Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli caught fire in an incident at Kilometre 330 of the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2), heading towards Kuala Terengganu, today.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 Head, Senior Superintendent II Rohaya Jamil, said the department was alerted to the incident at 12.47pm, following which a team from the Kerteh Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found a Toyota Vellfire on fire and almost 95 per cent destroyed. However, the MP and his wife, who were on their way back to Dungun from Kuantan, Pahang, managed to get out of the vehicle safely,” he said when contacted.

He said the fire was brought under control at 1.17pm and the cause of the fire was still under investigation. — Bernama