PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The rhythmic beating of drums played by musicians from various ethnic groups showcased the beauty of Malaysian unity and enlivened the atmosphere on the eve of National Day at the RiUH Merdeka programme at the New Millennium Monument parking area last night.

The extraordinary atmosphere not only caught the attention of local residents but also captivated foreign tourists with the diversity of Malaysian culture at the event, which runs for 30 hours, starting at 12 noon today until 6 pm on August 31.

A Bernama survey found that various other activities filled with patriotic spirit, such as art workshops, cultural performances, casual film screenings under the night sky, and a variety of local food, brought joy to the visitors.

For Nurul Husna Norzaidan, 23, the experience of participating in the event provided a clear picture of the value of patriotism leading up to National Day tomorrow.

“I came early and saw the drum-beating event. At first, I thought they were practicing, but it turned out to be visitors from various races.

“From there, I saw the spirit of togetherness firsthand ahead of tomorrow’s celebration. Other casual activities like chess games are also suitable for all ages and races. It was definitely worth coming,” said Nurul Husna, who attended with her family.

Crowds enjoy the 30-hour nonstop RiUH Merdeka at Putrajaya’s New Millennium Monument, with free local performances and the countdown to National Day. — Bernama pic

Another visitor, Sandra Ho, 51, said she came to RiUH Merdeka after hearing about the programme and its many interesting activities from her friends.

“Usually before National Day, we just wait without having activities like this. With this programme, our time is filled, and the children also get exposure to the spirit of independence,” said the mother of two.

For foreign tourists, the experience at RiUH Merdeka also has its own meaning, especially in immersing themselves in Malaysian culture before joining the locals for the 2025 National Day celebrations this morning.

CJ Carenza, 55, from Arizona, United States, described tomorrow’s National Day celebration as particularly special, as it will be his first time experiencing the occasion in Malaysia.

Joining the crowd at RiUH Merdeka, he said the programme gave him the chance to see the country’s culture and the spirit of togetherness.

“For me, the experience is very much about food... I enjoy trying different dishes, and that was the first thing that caught my attention when I arrived here,” he said.

Asked about Malaysia’s multicultural identity, he expressed admiration for the harmony that prevails.

“I know there are many cultures within one nation, but I don’t really see the differences. I just see everyone as Malaysians, as one,” he said.

Organized as a side event of the 2025 National Day celebrations, RiUH Merdeka aims to ignite the spirit of patriotism through art, culture, and creativity, in addition to serve as a platform for creative industry players to showcase their talents, open business opportunities, and strengthen community ties. — Bernama