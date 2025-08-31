TIANJIN, Aug 31 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here this evening, after attending the National Day 2025 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya earlier today, to kick-start a four-day working visit to China.

The aircraft carrying the prime minister and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail landed at the Tianjin Binhai International Airport at 5.27 pm, where they were accorded a red-carpet welcome with a 36-member static guard-of-honour salute.

The couple was welcomed on arrival by Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad, Chinese Agriculture Minister Han Jun, the chairman of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Tianjin, Wang Chang Song, and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Anwar is here at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

From the airport, Anwar and Azizah headed directly to the Summit’s Gala Dinner hosted by Xi, who is the current Chair of SCO, at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Centre.

On Monday, Anwar, as Chair of Asean, will deliver remarks at the SCO Plus Summit, underscoring Malaysia’s commitment to positioning both the country and Asean as a dynamic hub for trade and investment.

Malaysia’s participation in the SCO Summit demonstrates its efforts to deepen Asean-SCO relations and promote its role as a bridge between Asean and SCO member states in advancing cooperation in trade, economy and other areas of mutual benefit.

During the visit, Anwar will deliver a public lecture entitled “Sovereign Interdependence: Building a Shared Future in Asia” at Tianjin University, the oldest modern university in China.

In Beijing, the Prime Minister’s engagements will feature a courtesy call on Xi at the Great Hall of People, followed by a bilateral meeting with Premier Li Qiang on Sept 2.

Li will host a dinner reception in honour of Anwar at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Anwar is also scheduled to attend the Victory Day Parade to mark 80 years after the end of World War II in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, on Sept 3.

He will hold a series of business engagements with top Chinese investors and founders of numerous Chinese multinational companies in both cities during the visit.

This visit is Anwar’s fourth to China since assuming office in November 2022, reflecting the strong bilateral ties both nations have enjoyed since diplomatic relations were established on May 31, 1974.

China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years since 2009, with two-way trade valued at RM484.12 billion in 2024, representing 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade (RM2.879 trillion).

The prime minister’s high-level delegation includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. — Bernama