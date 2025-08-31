KUCHING, Aug 31 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his family yesterday took a ride on the state’s first electric-powered ‘penambang’, known as E-Penambang.

According to a press statement, the initiative marks another milestone in Kuching’s push for sustainable and smart mobility.

“It is an upgrade the city’s iconic river transport into a safer, more efficient and eco-friendly mode of travel while retaining the traditional design of the ‘perahu tambang’,” added the statement.

During the visit, Abang Johari was briefed by Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) on the operations of the new fleet, which currently comprises nine electric boats supported by a solar-powered charging station at the Pontoon Jetty in Kampung Sungai Bintangor.

According to DBKU and SEB, the introduction of the E-Penambang contributes to Kuching’s Smart City strategy under the Smart City Mobility component, while reducing the carbon footprint of river transport.

Also present were Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication (Sarawak Energy and Petros) Datuk Ibrahim Baki, Kuching North Mayor Dato Hilmy Othman, DBKU director Ramzi Abdillah, DBKU Infrastructure Services deputy director Ts. Mohamad Faisal Adenan, and senior officers from Sarawak Energy Berhad. — The Borneo Post