PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris made history today by becoming the first Air Force Commander to personally lead an air display in conjunction with the 68th National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya.

Muhamad Norazlan, who was appointed as the 21st Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) Chief Marshal last June, showcased his skills by piloting the Su-30MKM twin-engine, super-manoeuvrable fighter jet, flying ahead of an air formation featuring 30 of the nation’s air assets.

The formation included fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters belonging to the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APMM), and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

The deafening roar of the aircraft engines reverberated across the Putrajaya skies, drawing thunderous applause and cheers from tens of thousands of spectators, many of whom captured the breathtaking display on their devices. The event became a proud symbol of the courage and professionalism of Malaysia’s air heroes.

Having extensive experience flying a variety of fighter aircraft such as the Aermacchi MB339A, A-4PTM Skyhawk, and MiG-29N/UB, Muhamad Norazlan said this was not his first involvement in air formations or cross-country flying, as he had performed similar missions since his early days as an operational pilot flying the Skyhawk, MiG-29 and Sukhoi aircraft.

However, he emphasised that this National Day air display carried a deeper significance.

“This performance is not just an ordinary display; it carries an important message, especially for the RMAF.

“I hope it serves as an inspiration that a leader’s role is not only to give orders but also to set an example and be a role model for subordinates.

“Additionally, it aims to assure the public that every level of military personnel is fully capable of carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to them,” he told Bernama.

General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris makes history as the first Air Force chief to lead the National Day air display, piloting a Su-30MKM ahead of 30 aircraft in formation at Putrajaya on August 31, 2025. — Bernama pic

Muhamad Norazlan said that as a leader, he needed to be seen at the front lines with his men, which helps close the gap between commanders and subordinates and strengthens their bond.

“I believe my participation will boost the morale and confidence of RMAF personnel, showing them that I am not merely observing from the main stage but standing side by side with them, giving my energy and effort for the country,” he said.

He expressed pride that his participation in the air display received the blessing of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Born in Kota Tinggi, Johor, he conveyed his gratitude and satisfaction with the performance and professionalism of every team member involved – from the aircrew to the support staff – who ensured the smooth execution of the air show. — Bernama