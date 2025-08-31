KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The Ministry of Finance and MyKasih have apologised to recipients of the Rahmah Basic Contribution Award (Sara) after a surge in transactions on the first day of disbursement caused delays in processing purchases.

In a joint statement today, both parties said the high volume of activity had strained the system.

“Following the exceptionally high number of transactions on the first day of Sara disbursements, MyKasih terminals experienced processing delays due to the surge in purchase volumes,” the statement read.

While purchases can still be made, “some retail premises may face difficulties processing transactions due to the high system demand,” it added.

The ministry and MyKasih assured recipients the issue is being addressed swiftly.

“The MyKasih technical team is actively working to resolve this issue. We expect the system to return to normal operations soon,” the statement said.

The Sara scheme is part of the government’s targeted aid initiative, channelled through cashless transactions at participating outlets nationwide.

The one-off RM100 Sara credit, disbursed from today via MyKad, is expected to benefit 22 million adults nationwide at a cost of RM2 billion.

It comes on top of existing Sara and STR (Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah) assistance, which this year will total up to RM15 billion.