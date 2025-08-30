KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Another mild earthquake shook Segamat early this morning, the sixth tremor to hit the northern Johor town in the span of a week.

In a Facebook post, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the quake, which registered a magnitude of 2.7, struck at 7.29am about 2km north-west of Segamat.

It occurred at a depth of 10km, with the epicentre recorded at latitude 2.5°N and longitude 102.8°E.

According to the department, weak tremors may have been felt in Segamat and its surrounding areas.

Officials added that monitoring efforts are ongoing to track further seismic activity.

Segamat has seen an unusual series of quakes in recent days.

One was recorded on August 24, including the strongest at magnitude 4.1.

Another followed on August 27, then on August 28, before a 3.4-magnitude tremor was reported yesterday morning.

No damage or injuries have been reported so far from the spate of tremors, though residents have expressed concern over the frequency of the quakes.

MetMalaysia said it will continue to keep the public informed of any developments.