KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — Sabah’s tourism industry has shown remarkable recovery and growth, with over 2.1 million domestic and international arrivals recorded from January to July 2025, according to figures released by the Sabah Tourism Board (STB).

The positive update was shared by Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Seri Christina Liew during the Association of Hwaxia Zhineng Qigong Sabah dinner held at the Sabah Hakka Hall on Friday.

“The latest data shows Sabah welcomed 2,119,813 visitors in the first seven months of this year, representing a 20.3 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

“We have now reached 89 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and are already at 60.6 per cent of our 2025 target of 3.5 million arrivals,” she said.

The total figure comprises 1,265,165 domestic travellers and 854,648 international visitors.

Tourism receipts during the same period are estimated at RM5 billion, up by 20.5 per cent from last year, signalling a robust rebound in tourism-related spending across the state.

Highlighting the strength of Sabah’s international appeal, Liew outlined the top five international source markets for the January–July period.

China remains the state’s largest contributor, with 386,217 visitors, a 47.4 per cent jump from 2024.

Brunei followed with 114,465 arrivals, while South Korea recorded 103,060.

The UK and European markets collectively brought in 54,765 tourists, a notable 28.3 per cent year-on-year increase. Taiwan rounded out the top five with 22,620 visitors.

“Sabah’s tourism landscape continues to evolve with the support of our international partners.

“Our current air connectivity includes 138 weekly flights from 14 international destinations, offering 25,404 weekly seats. This access is crucial in supporting our recovery efforts and reaching our annual goals,” she added.

Liew also expressed optimism that Sabah is well on track to not only meet but potentially exceed its 2025 tourism targets, driven by growing demand and continued improvements in connectivity and visitor experience. — The Borneo Post