SERDANG, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to stay vigilant against racial division, warning that no nation can survive if hatred between communities takes root.

“Unfortunately, racial sentiments still exist today, even in urban development and public policy. We cannot continue to plant fear among communities,” he said during his speech at the Prime Minister’s Address in conjunction with the 2025 National Day Celebration here, today.

Anwar said no country can endure if it allows the incitement of hatred between races.

While he takes pride in his Malay heritage, language and culture, the prime minister stressed that this should never be used to look down on others.

“I remain proud to be Malay, proud of the Malay language, our rich culture, and the great works of past intellectuals.

“Yet this pride must never be used as an excuse to belittle or insult other communities,” he said.

He emphasised that every community in Malaysia has the right to celebrate its heritage and identity, citing Chinese civilisation, Indian traditions, and the cultures of Sabah and Sarawak as examples of the country’s diversity.

What ultimately binds Malaysians, Anwar said, is nationalism and a shared sense of belonging across ethnic and regional lines.

“In the end, it is the spirit of nationalism that unites Malays, Chinese, Indians, Ibans, Kadazans, Muruts, Bidayuhs, Orang Ulu, and others as one Malaysian people,” he said.

The prime minister also warned against repeating the mistakes of nations that collapsed due to fanaticism over race, language, or religion.

“History shows that many countries have fallen because of obsession with defending language, race or religion.

“Malaysia Madani can only have meaning through understanding, commitment and a clear resolve to safeguard unity,” he said.