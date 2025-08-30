TIANJIN (China), Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Monday, an important honour that reflects the country’s leadership and role as a regional power in advocating cooperation and global stability.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad said Anwar will be the first Malaysian leader invited to the high-level Summit, where he will deliver remarks at the SCO Plus Summit on Sept 1.

Malaysia is not an observer state nor a dialogue partner to the SCO.

However, the Ambassador noted that the invitation by the Chinese government is a manifestation of the close and strategic relations between Malaysia and China, as well as recognition of Malaysia’s vital role as the current Asean Chair, particularly following its success in hosting the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur in May.

“Malaysia does not have formal ties with the SCO, yet we are invited. This is a very special invitation.

“I believe China views Malaysia and Asean as key players in strengthening multilateral relations across regions, especially amid the current global political uncertainty,” he told the Malaysian media here.

Norman said the Prime Minister’s address at the SCO Plus Summit is expected to further Malaysia’s perspectives on pertinent regional and international issues.

This engagement will reinforce Malaysia’s commitment to regional peace, neutrality, and stability within a broader multilateral framework.

The Prime Minister will undertake a four-day working visit to China beginning tomorrow, his fourth since assuming office in November 2022.

He will be accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The delegation includes Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Apart from the SCO Summit, the Prime Minister will also attend the Victory Day Parade to mark 80 years after the end of World War II in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, on Sept 3.

Another highlight of the visit to the Chinese capital will be his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by a special dinner reception hosted by Premier Li Qiang at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Norman said the dinner, hosted on behalf of Xi, is the only exclusive dinner event hosted by the Chinese government for visiting leaders during this period.

He added that during meetings with Chinese leaders, Anwar is expected to reaffirm and further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and explore new opportunities for cooperation that include building stronger people-to-people ties.

In Tianjin, the Prime Minister will also deliver a public lecture entitled “Sovereign Interdependence: Building a Shared Future in Asia” at Tianjin University, the oldest modern university in China, on Sept 1.

The Ambassador added that the Prime Minister will hold a series of business engagements with top Chinese investors and founders of numerous Chinese multinational companies during the visit.

China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 years since 2009.

Total trade between the two countries is valued at RM484.12 billion in 2024, representing 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade (RM2.879 trillion). — Bernama