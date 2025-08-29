JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 28 — A 50-year-old unemployed man claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of being a member of an organised criminal group.

The accused, Lee Thiam Poh, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

Based on the charge sheet, the accused was charged with being a member of the Jackie Gang organised crime group in Johor Bahru between January 1, 2017 and November 28, 2019.

For the act, Lee was charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code for being a member of an outlawed organised criminal group which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutors V Suloshani and Hairun Najmi Mashahadi prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set October 9 for mention and the accused was not granted bail.

It was previously reported that the police issued a clampdown on the Jackie Gang members in south Johor following the gang’s alleged involvement in prostitution and other illegal activities.