SHAH ALAM, Aug 29 — A total of 12 individuals have been detained by the police so far to assist in the investigation into the case of a Form Three student falling from a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam on August 26.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who confirmed the matter without revealing the individuals, advised all parties to give the police space to conduct the investigation.

“We will give the police space to obtain the truth and God willing, the police will also guarantee that a thorough investigation will be carried out,” said Amirudin, who is also the Selangor Education and Human Capital Development Committee chairman.

Amirudin was commenting on the development of the case at a media conference after the Selangor Menteri Besar’s National Day Lecture at the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Convention Centre here today.

Amirudin said he had previously instructed the state Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Affairs exco Datuk Rizam Ismail, who is also the Air Tawar assemblyman to obtain further information regarding the incident, in addition to visiting the victim’s family in the hospital.

Apart from that, he also said the state Public Health and Environment exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin would provide the latest developments regarding the student’s status after receiving a report from the Selangor Health Department (JKNS).

“It is under serious monitoring by the police and JKNS because he (the victim) is one of the main witnesses. This is so that (the victim) can tell the truth or what happened. God willing, I believe JKNS is doing its best to save the life of this victim,” he said.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar on August 27 reported that school officials were among the parties who had been called by the police to record statements regarding the case of a Form Three student falling from a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam, yesterday.

On Tuesday (August 26), the police confirmed that they had received a report regarding the incident of a male Form Three student who was believed to have fallen from the third floor of a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Children’s Act 2001 with investigations being conducted from various angles. — Bernama