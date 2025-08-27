PUTRAJAYA, Aug 27 — The Education Ministry (MOE) has instructed the chief of School Inspectorate (Jemaah Nazir) to mobilise inspectors nationwide to conduct safety audits in schools.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said the audit findings must be reported to him on a weekly basis.

“I will present the findings to the minister and detail the actions that need to be taken.

“This initiative will allow us to review the overall situation, and with these efforts, insya-Allah, we can strengthen safety measures in schools and hostels, especially for our children and the school community,” he said during a special press conference here today.

He said the School Safety Audit initiative was taken following recent incidents in schools involving several students.

Earlier today, the media reported that a Form Three student fell from the third floor of a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam.

Asked if the MOE would take further action to improve safety in schools and hostels in view of recurring incidents of students falling from high levels, Mohd Azam said the ministry has set up the Education Institution Safety Reform Committee.

The committee comprises academics, non-governmental organisations, experts from various fields, police and the Parents, Community and Private Sector Involvement (PIBKS).

“I have instructed to committee to review all standard operating procedures related to handling bullying, sexual harassment and school safety.

“The committee, led by the Daily School Management Division director, has begun reviewing existing procedures in hostels and schools to determine which should be improved and which may need to be replaced,” he said.

In addition, Mohd Azam said he has directed all officers, including directors and senior management at the ministry, State Education Departments and District Education Offices, to conduct unannounced visits to schools and hostels at any time.

He said the monitoring would ensure information gathered on conditions in schools under the MOE can be utilised by a special committee that has already been established to review existing safety procedures and strengthen the dissemination of guidelines. — Bernama