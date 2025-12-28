KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A stash of durians is believed to have attracted a wild elephant to a parked car at the Amiza Titiwangsa R&R yesterday, resulting in damage to the vehicle.

A video clip of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a Honda City with visible damage, including a shattered driver-side window.

The car was parked near a restaurant where the owner and his brother had stopped to rest while travelling along the Gerik–Jeli East Highway.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 7pm, with several other vehicles parked nearby at the time.

The car’s owner speculated that the elephant was drawn to the strong smell of durian kept in the car, as well as food scraps from a nearby rubbish bin.

The footage prompted a wave of reactions online, with many expressing relief that no one was hurt.