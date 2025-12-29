KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The enforcement of the Deeming Provision for all major internet messaging and social media service providers, effective January 1, 2026, has brought relief to parents navigating the challenges of raising children in the digital age.

In general, many parents view the automatic registration of service providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia as more than just a policy change; they see it as a necessary measure to ensure comprehensive monitoring of children’s online activities.

Teacher Ramallah Abd Rahman, 40, said as a mother, she views the move by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as timely in protecting children from exposure to online risks, particularly harmful content.

“It not only enhances safety, but also helps develop a more responsible and structured internet ecosystem for young users.

“Such controls are essential to ensure that children have access to appropriate and safe content,” she told Bernama.

Technical assistant Nor Mohd Shahril Md Ariffin, 41, also supports the initiative. As a father of two young children, aged five and eight, he believes the mandatory registration of major messaging and social media providers will foster a safer, more ethical digital ecosystem.

“While we do not allow our children to use mobile phones, they are still exposed to the internet through platforms like YouTube.

They spend a significant portion of their day at school, where they may access the internet via their friends’ devices,” he said.

Similarly, school teacher Nik Nurul Haslinda Nik Abd Razak, 40, sees the Deeming Provision as an effective way to curb cyberbullying and filter harmful online content for children and teenagers.

“The tighter controls on messaging and social media platforms will help protect students from unhealthy digital content.

“However, parents must also play an active role in monitoring their children’s social media activities,” she said.

On December 15, 2025, MCMC announced that all internet messaging and social media service providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia will automatically be deemed registered as Application Service Provider Class or ASP(C) licensee effective January 1, 2026, through the implementation of the Deeming Provision under Section 46A of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

MCMC said the move is to ensure major providers offering messaging and social media services to users in Malaysia operate within the country’s legal and regulatory framework in an orderly, consistent and effective manner. — Bernama