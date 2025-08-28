SHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — Police are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to assist in investigations into an incident where a Form Three student recently fell from a school hostel building in Sabak Bernam.

As reported by Sinar Harian, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said a detailed review was being carried out as part of the probe into the case.

“Police are only looking into CCTV recordings related to the incident.

“As of now, the victim’s condition remains unchanged,” he told Sinar Harian today.

He added that several individuals, including school representatives, had been called in to give their statements, while investigations were still ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Earlier reports stated that the 15-year-old victim was in critical condition after falling from the third floor of the building.

According to Bernama, family members said the victim suffered multiple injuries, including a broken jaw, brain haemorrhage and lung trauma.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001